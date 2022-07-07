Ieq Capital LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

