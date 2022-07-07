Ieq Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.61. 95,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

