Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 567,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,844. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day moving average is $237.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

