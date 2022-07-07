Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.36. 3,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,366. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

