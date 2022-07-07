Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $19,391,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.03 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

