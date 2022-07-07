Illuvium (ILV) Achieves Market Cap of $78.84 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.13 or 0.00578005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $78.84 million and $15.13 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00134044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00451233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00034485 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

