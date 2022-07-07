iMe Lab (LIME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,180.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $184,180.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00136835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00904901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 504% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

