Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.03

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and traded as low as $10.61. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 165,145 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

