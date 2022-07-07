Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.79 and last traded at 1.95. 26,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 43,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.05.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is 1.93 and its 200-day moving average is 2.03.
About Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperium Technology Group (IPGGF)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.