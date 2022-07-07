Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading Up 1.7%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 7,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 231.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

