Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

POCT stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.