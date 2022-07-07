Insider Buying: Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Insider Buys £18,900 in Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Paul West acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($22,886.90).

Stephen Paul West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephen Paul West acquired 55,147 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.23 ($6,010.21).

ROQ stock opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.30. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.43 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.63 ($0.16).

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

