Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$995,891.49 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 120,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,891.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,094,711.49.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 33,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,482.87.

On Friday, April 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80.

TOT stock opened at C$6.93 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.38 million and a P/E ratio of 53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

