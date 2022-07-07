Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,754 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALNY traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.42. 492,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,322. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

