Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,754 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ALNY traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.42. 492,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,322. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.63.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.