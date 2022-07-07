Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) COO Sells 5,209 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

