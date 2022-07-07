Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 4,991 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $11.18 on Thursday, reaching $315.48. 1,853,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

