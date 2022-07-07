Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 350 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $11.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $315.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

