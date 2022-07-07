Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells 937 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $12,724.46. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 92,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,315.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 178,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,883. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Semrush by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the first quarter valued at $654,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 43.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 1,715.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Semrush during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

