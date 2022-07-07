Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,250 Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astrea Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 300,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Astrea Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astrea Acquisition by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 311,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Astrea Acquisition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 78,009 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX remained flat at $$9.80 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,685. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

