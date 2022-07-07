Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 5,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLCA remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

