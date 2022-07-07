Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Cuts Stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd lowered its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,818 shares during the quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 381,136 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLGA remained flat at $$9.82 on Thursday. 190,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,857. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

