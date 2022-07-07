Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Has $278,000 Stock Position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd lowered its stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,945 shares during the period. African Gold Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.05% of African Gold Acquisition worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 48,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

