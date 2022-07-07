Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFX remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Thursday. 15,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,232. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

