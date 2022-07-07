Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $47,000 in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 249,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

PRSR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,644. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.