Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $49,000 in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

