Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 8.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $58.62. Approximately 26,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,480,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

