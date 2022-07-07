Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.64

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.64 and last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 150433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

