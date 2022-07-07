Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 7,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $34.28.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
