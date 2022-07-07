Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. 7,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

