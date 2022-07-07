Intuit Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Intuit stock opened at $404.91 on Thursday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

