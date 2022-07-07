Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 4.5% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,427. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.40.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

