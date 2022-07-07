Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,907,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

