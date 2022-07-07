Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $459,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

