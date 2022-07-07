Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.52

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.52 and traded as low as $94.69. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $94.96, with a volume of 672,658 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

