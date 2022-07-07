Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

PXF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,236. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

