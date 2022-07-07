Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 268,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.