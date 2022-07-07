Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 20,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.