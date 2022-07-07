Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.00. 1,575,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,806,828. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

