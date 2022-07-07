Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 14.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bell Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $126,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

