Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6,514.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $288.80 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.