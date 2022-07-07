Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.