iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,286 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 181,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.72 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

