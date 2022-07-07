iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after acquiring an additional 810,425 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.40 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

