iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $57.76 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69.

