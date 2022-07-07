iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

IUSG traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,507. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

