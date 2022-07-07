iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 5.8% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 145,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

