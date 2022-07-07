iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

ESGU stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

