iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.11

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 5617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.