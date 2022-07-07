iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.59 and last traded at $48.53. 178,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 244,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.
