iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.15

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $65.31, with a volume of 65938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

