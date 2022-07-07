iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 679,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

